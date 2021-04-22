China condemns car bomb attack in Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China strongly condemned a car bomb attack at a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan and said it had not received reports of any casualties among a Chinese delegation in the city.

The Chinese delegation was not at the car bombed hotel, the ministry’s spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel’s parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said.