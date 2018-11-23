World News
November 23, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

China urges Pakistan to prevent repeat of attack on consulate

Police officers gather and take pictures of a bag with explosives with their cell phones, after an attack on the Chinese consulate, in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said he was “shocked” by an attack on Friday on his country’s consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi and urged Pakistan to prevent any more attacks.

Wang, who is a state councillor and China’s foreign minister, strongly condemned the attack during a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a statement published on the Chinese ministry’s website.

Three suicide attackers stormed the consulate amid a series of gunshots and an explosion earlier but were killed before they could enter the building in a car packed with explosives.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Robert Birsel

