Three suicide attacks rock Pakistani city of Quetta, killing six police, officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Three suicide bombers attacked Pakistani police and paramilitary soldiers in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday, killing six police and wounding another 15, officials said.

One bomber detonated his explosives near a police truck, provincial police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said. Another seven policemen were wounded in that attack, he said.

“It is a suicide attack, and we have a confirmation that six of our police officials are dead,” Ansari told Reuters.

Half an hour earlier, two suicide bombers tried to attack a paramilitary checkpoint on the city’s outskirts, but troops deployed there engaged them, a paramilitary officer said. He requested anonymity because the army was due to issue an official statement.

He said the troops had opened fire at the attackers, who detonated their explosives, wounding eight soldiers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.