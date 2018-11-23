Two Pakistani policemen killed, guard wounded in attack on China consulate in Karachi: doctor

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least two Pakistani policemen were killed and a security guard wounded during an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday, a doctor told Reuters.

“We have two cops brought dead and security guard injured due to blast impact,” said Seemin Jamali, a doctor at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

Geo TV reported one gunmen was killed in the attack and a “suicide vest” had been recovered.