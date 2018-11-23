Bombers killed in Pakistan before they entered Chinese consulate: police

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Three suspected suicide bombers who attacked the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday were killed before they were able to enter the facility, the police chief of the city of Karachi said.

“There were three attackers and all three have been killed ... They could not even get in the compound. They tried to get into the visa section,” the police chief, Amir Shaikh, told reporters.

Two policemen were killed in the attack which was claimed by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army insurgent group.