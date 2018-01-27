FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 10:13 PM / in a day

Polish rescue team finds French climber on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish climbers found the French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol on the slope Pakistan’s treacherous “Killer Mountain”, the Polish climbing team said, although the Polish climber was still missing.

“!!! Elisabeth #Revol found !!!” the Polish winter climbing team said on Facebook. “Adam and Denis just got to her. They are preparing an evacuation action and will be descending her to the lower camp where Jarek and Piotrek are waiting with medical equipment.”

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Edmund Blair

