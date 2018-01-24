FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pakistan condemns U.S. drone strike inside its territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan on Wednesday condemned what it said was a U.S. military drone strike inside its territory, adding to already tense relations between the allies.

The unmanned aircraft’s missiles “targeted an Afghan refugee” camp in Pakistan’s northwestern Kurram region, a statement from the Pakistani foreign office said.

“Such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

The suspected U.S. drone attack on a house in northwestern Pakistan killed two militants from the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network, two Pakistani security officials said earlier.

Writing by Kay Johnson

