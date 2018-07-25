FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Party of Pakistan's jailed ex-PM rejects election count amid rigging complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The party of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the eventual results of Wednesday’s general election, alleging rigging during the counting process.

Shehbaz Sharif, brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), gestures after casting his ballot at a polling station during general election in Lahore, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Sharif’s party has accused the powerful military for weeks of attempting to throw the election to opposition figure Imran Khan, a former cricket star and anti-corruption crusader.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and brother of the ousted prime minister, early on Thursday rejected the counting process as results were still trickling out and no winner had been declared but projections showed a strong lead for Khan.

“We reject this result,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie

