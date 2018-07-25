FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Voting begins in Pakistan's general election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistanis began voting on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election between former cricketer Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Reuters witnesses and national media reported.

People stand in a line as they wait for a polling station to open, during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Most forecasters are predicting a hung parliament that will require a coalition government as the razor thin polling lead by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unlikely to result in a majority from the 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.

Reporting Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi, Jibran Ajmad in Peshawar, Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

