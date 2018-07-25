Polls close in too-close-to-call Pakistani election

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Polls closed on Wednesday in a national election that looked too close to call, pitting former cricket star Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A woman casts her ballot while other wait for their turn at a polling station during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Sharif denies wrongdoing and alleges the powerful military and judicial establishment engineered his downfall. He has urged his supporters to give his party, now led by his brother, a second consecutive term.

Khan is a long-time opposition figure and anti-corruption campaigner.

The likely winner should be known by around 2 a.m. local time on Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday).