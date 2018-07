WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Friday about “flaws” in the campaign process leading up to the Pakistani election this week.

People walk past an image of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“These included constraints placed on freedoms of expression and association during the campaign period that were at odds with Pakistani authorities’ stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election,” the State Department said in a statement.