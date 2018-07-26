FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:28 PM / in 17 minutes

Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Former cricket star Imran Khan declared victory on Thursday in Pakistan’s general election, as a partial count gave him a big lead but final results were delayed and opponents alleged vote rigging.

“This will be the first government that will not carry out any political victimization,” Khan said in a speech on Thursday.

Supporters of jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif said there were problems with the vote count and the process was an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alex Richardson

