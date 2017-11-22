Pakistan's Finance Minister Dar relieved after taking sick leave: media

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been relieved of his portfolio as he is taking time off with sick leave, local media reported on Wednesday, following weeks of speculation about Dar’s future in the wake of corruption proceedings against him.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seen after a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Dar, receiving medical treatment in London, has an arrest warrant issued against him after he skipped multiple court appearances.

Local TV channels Geo and Samaa said he had been relieved of the portfolio. Dar would keep his status as a minister for the time being, Geo reported.