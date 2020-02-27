Pakistan could get $450 million in IMF funds after staff-level agreement reached

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde meets with Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Staff from the International Monetary Fund and Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement that could pave the way for a disbursement of $450 million in IMF funds, if approved by the IMF’s executive board, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the staff-level agreement would be reviewed by the Fund’s executive board and IMF management in early April.

“Completion of this means that the disbursement, when approved by the executive board, would be around $450 mln to Pakistan, Rice told a regular IMF briefing.