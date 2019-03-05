Pakistani officials to visit India March 14 to discuss Sikh pilgrimage corridor

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14, and then host a reciprocal Indian visit in Islamabad, to discuss a draft agreement on a Sikh pilgrimage corridor, Pakistan said on Tuesday, indicating that bilateral tensions were easing.

Hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalated dramatically last month, when India attacked what it said was a militant group that had carried out a suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb. 14.

The Kartarpur corridor, which will officially open next year, is about 120 km north of the Pakistani city of Lahore and will be used by Sikh pilgrims coming from India on a visa-free basis to visit holy sites in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced the talks in a statement.