Pakistan army expresses 'pain and anguish' over Musharraf death sentence

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former President, Pervez Musharraf, addresses his supporters upon his arrival from Dubai at Jinnah International airport in Karachi March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army issued a statement on Tuesday expressing “pain and anguish” over the death sentence given to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

A Pakistani court sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia on treason charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007.

“The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf retired has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces,” the statement said.