Four companies place offers for Pakistan LNG's 10-year import tender

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Four companies have submitted offers into a tender by Pakistan LNG Ltd to buy 240 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over a 10-year period, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The companies that placed the offers are Italy’s ENI, SOCAR, PetroChina International Singapore and Trafigura, they added.

Commercial offers are expected to be opened on Aug. 2, one of the sources said.