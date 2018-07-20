Vopak inks deal with Engro to buy 29 percent of Pakistan's first LNG terminal

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global independent tank storage company Vopak (VOPA.AS) said on Friday it has inked an agreement with Engro Corp Ltd (EGCH.KA) to buy a 29 percent stake in Pakistan’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility.

Vopak will invest in Elenergy Terminal Pakistan Ltd, whose subsidiary Engro Elenergy Terminal Pte Ltd (EETPL) owns the LNG facility in the country’s Port Qasim, it said in a statement, without giving the investment amount.

“This new step in our cooperation gives Vopak an excellent entry in the growing Pakistan LNG market,” Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Vopak, said in a statement.

“This fits very well our ambitions to grow and diversify our service offering in LNG.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Vopak said.

Jefferies analysts said in a note that the acquisition will cost $38 million.

The facility, which started operations in 2015, consists of an LNG jetty and a pipeline connected to a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) which has been chartered by EETPL for 15 years.

The pipeline supplies gas directly to the grid of EETPL’s sole customer, state-owned Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd.

The facility is adjacent to the Engro Vopak chemical storage terminal jointly owned by the two companies.