World News
November 28, 2019 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pakistan's top court grants temporary extension to army chief's term

Asif Shahzad

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the country’s army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.

“We leave this matter to parliament to make law regarding this,” Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said while delivering the verdict.

In a surprise ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the decision to extend, approved by the government in August, citing a series of irregularities and ordering the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below