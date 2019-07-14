Commodities
Pakistan welcomes venture's willingness for negotiated settlement after Reko Diq mine ruling

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Sunday it welcomed a statement by Tethyan Copper expressing willingness for a negotiated settlement after a World Bank tribunal ordered the government to pay $5.8 billion in damages in a dispute over the Reko Diq copper mine.

The statement from the attorney general’s office came after a World Bank arbitration court ruled in favor of Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between Chile’s Antofagasta Plc and Canada’s Barrick Gold, in a dispute over a lease to the mine, located in a remote area of southwestern Pakistan.

