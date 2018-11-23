Pakistan arrests cleric whose followers shut down cities over blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani authorities on Friday night arrested a religious party leader whose followers have shut down major cities demanding stricter application of stringent laws on blasphemy against Islam.

The son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a prominent cleric and leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party, said his father had been taken away in a nighttime raid on his religious school, or madrassa, in the eastern city of Lahore.

“Police raided our madrassa and arrested our revered leader,” Saad Rizvi told Reuters by telephone.