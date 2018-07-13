Death toll rises to 70 in attack on Pakistan election rally: Baluchistan health minister

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed 70 people at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan in the second election-related attack on Friday, officials said, amid growing tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return ahead of the July 25 vote.

The bombing was the biggest attack in Pakistan in over a year and is the third incident of election-related violence this week.

Baluchistan caretaker Health Minister Faiz Kakar told Reuters that the death toll had risen to 70 people, with over 120 wounded.

Police had earlier said that more than 1000 people were in attendance at the rally.