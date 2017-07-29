FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani opposition leader derides ousted PM's choice of successor
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 18 days ago

Pakistani opposition leader derides ousted PM's choice of successor

1 Min Read

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview at his home in the hills of Bani Gala on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan July 29, 2017.Caren Firouz

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition party leader Imran Khan on Saturday derided ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's choice of his brother to eventually succeed him, comparing the country's tradition of political dynasties to "a form of monarchy".

"Political parties don't have democracy in them. They are family parties ... Actually, it's like a form of monarchy," the former cricket star told Reuters in an interview.

Sharif on Saturday announced plans for the ruling PML-N party to nominate his brother, Shahbaz, as the country's new leader, after an interim period with a caretaker prime minister.

Khan's opposition party spearheaded the corruption complaint that led to the Supreme Court's disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

Writing by Kay Johnson; editing by David Clarke

