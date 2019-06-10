Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

FILE PHOTO: Asif Ali Zardari, former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), gestures during a news conference to unveil party's manifesto for the upcoming general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, a Pakistani official said, in a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed to Reuters that Zardari has been arrested, but did not provide details. Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.

The former president could not be reached for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases, and his PPP party say the cases are politically motivated.

Widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.