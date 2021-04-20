Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French ambassador after violent anti-France protests

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Pakistan's religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold signs and chant slogans during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and French President Emmanuel Macron's comments, in Karachi, Pakistan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists, the interior minister said.

The expulsion is one of the main four demands of a radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, that has been protesting for over a week over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.

Pakistan on Monday opened talks with the group.

“After long negotiations with TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador,” said the minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a video recorded statement.