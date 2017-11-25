FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan orders TV channels to go off air during crackdown on Islamist protest
November 25, 2017 / 8:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan orders TV channels to go off air during crackdown on Islamist protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani authorities ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during a police and paramilitary crackdown on Islamist protesters in the capital.

The suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said. State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.

Pakistani police used tear gas and watercannon and fought running battles with stone-throwing Islamist activists, as they moved to clear a protest by the religious hard-liners who have blocked main routes into Islamabad for more than two weeks.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

