Pakistani Islamist group to call off protests in capital after government deal
#World News
November 26, 2017 / 6:50 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Pakistani Islamist group to call off protests in capital after government deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani Islamist group whose supporters clashed with the police over the weekend is to call off its weeks-long protest after the government agreed to its demands and the law minister resigned, its spokesman said on Monday.

A policeman takes a picture of a car burned during clashes near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

“Our main demand has been accepted,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman of the Tahreek-e-Labaik group, told Reuters. “Government will announce the law minister’s resignation and we will end our sit-in today.”

Law minister Zahid Hamid has resigned, state-run news channel PTV said on Monday. The Islamist group had blocked the entrance to Islamabad, the capital, for several days before police on Saturday failed in a bid to disperse the protesters, setting off demonstrations in other major cities.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
