August rains flood Pakistan's financial capital, shatter records

People sit atop a bus roof while others wade through the flooded road during monsoon rain, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Torrential rain lashed the Pakistani financial capital of Karachi on Thursday, causing widespread flooding, as downpours in August shattered 89-year-old records for the city, meteorological officials said.

Thursday marked the third day of heavy rain this week, during which at least 13 people have died, according to media, while residents have been forced to abandon their homes.

Provincial authorities were moving displaced families into school buildings, as the military carried out rescue and relief operations.

“It has never rained so much in the month of August, according to our data,” the country’s chief meteorological officer, Sardar Sarfaraz, told Reuters, adding that the data went back to 1931, 16 years before Pakistan gained independence from Britain.

Some 484 mm (19 inches) of rain had fallen this month, 130 mm on Thursday alone, he said.

Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on commerce, feared the rain would hit exports.

“Our exports consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected,” Dawood said on Twitter.