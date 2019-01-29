At least two killed in attack on Pakistani police station

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Two policemen died and around 20 people were wounded when at least four gunmen blasted their way into a police station in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday while candidates were sitting for a police entrance exam, officials said.

Initial reports said the gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan, a volatile southern province which has seen a string of militant attacks.

They then opened fire on police and candidates taking an exam to join the force.

“Army, Frontier Corps and police are conducting search operations in the area,” said Ataullah, a senior police officer. He said he had no further details of the attack.

The attack was the latest in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province which is at the center of the strategic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure development project.

Earlier this month, at least four members of the security forces were killed in an attack on a Frontier Corps training base in Loralai.