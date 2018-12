Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur border corridor, which will officially open next year, in Pakistan November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has written a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for the South Asian nation to help with Afghan peace talks, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

“President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan’s cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks,” Chaudhry told Reuters.