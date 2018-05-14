FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 7:31 PM / in 16 minutes

U.S. diplomat involved in fatal accident allowed to leave Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American diplomat, who was initially barred from leaving the country after being involved in a fatal traffic accident, has left Pakistan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

“We can confirm that the American diplomat who was involved in a tragic car accident on April 7 in Islamabad has departed Pakistan,” the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Pakistani authorities initially barred the diplomat, who was not named, from leaving the country.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Sandra Maler

