U.S. diplomat involved in fatal accident allowed to leave Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American diplomat, who was initially barred from leaving the country after being involved in a fatal traffic accident, has left Pakistan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

“We can confirm that the American diplomat who was involved in a tragic car accident on April 7 in Islamabad has departed Pakistan,” the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Pakistani authorities initially barred the diplomat, who was not named, from leaving the country.