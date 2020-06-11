Exclusive: Palantir close to registering for stock market debut - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc is aiming to file confidentially with U.S. regulators for a public listing in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is still deliberating whether to go public via a traditional initial public offering (IPO) or a direct listing, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are private.

A spokeswoman for Palantir, which specializes in crunching and analyzing large quantities of data, declined to comment.