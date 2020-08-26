Factbox: Palantir CEO excoriates Silicon Valley in letter ahead of market debut

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies on Tuesday filed to go public through a direct listing, as the data analytics company known for working with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government groups prepares for one of the biggest market debuts of the year.

Here are some of the quotes from a letter by its chief and co-founder Alexander Karp in its S-1 filing on Tuesday:

** Our industrial infrastructure and manufacturing supply chains were conceived of and constructed in a different century. Government agencies have faltered in fulfilling their mandates and serving the public. Some institutions will struggle to survive. Others will collapse. (bit.ly/3htX5fn) ** Our society has effectively outsourced the building of software that makes our world possible to a small group of engineers in an isolated corner of the country. The question is whether we also want to outsource the adjudication of some of the most consequential moral and philosophical questions of our time. ** Our company was founded in Silicon Valley. But we seem to share fewer and fewer of the technology sector's values and commitments. ** From the start, we have repeatedly turned down opportunities to sell, collect, or mine data. Other technology companies, including some of the largest in the world, have built their entire businesses on doing just that. ** Our software is used to target terrorists and to keep soldiers safe. If we are going to ask someone to put themselves in harm's way, we believe that we have a duty to give them what they need to do their job. ** We have chosen sides, and we know that our partners value our commitment. We stand by them when it is convenient, and when it is not.