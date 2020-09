FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Central Intelligence Agency-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc said on Friday its shares would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 29.

Shares of Palantir, which last week said it would debut on Sept. 23, are scheduled to go public through a direct listing.