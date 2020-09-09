Deals
September 9, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Palantir to float 244 million shares in listing, debut on September 23

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc, which will go public via a direct listing, said on Wednesday it had registered about 244.2 million of its shares for its stock market debut.

The CIA-backed company said its shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 23.

As opposed to a traditional initial public offering (IPO), a direct listing does not raise fresh funds. In a direct-listing model, existing investors get to sell their shares.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

