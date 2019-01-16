U.S. tech group Palantir sees 2018 sales of around $1 billion: executive

PARIS (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies is expecting 2018 sales of around $1 billion, its French executive Fabrice Bregier told BFM Business on Wednesday.

Known for helping the U.S. government track down al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Palantir does confidential work for defense and intelligence agencies.

Private sector customers include aircraft maker Airbus (AIR.PA).

Bregier joined Palantir from Airbus where he was chief operating officer for commercial aircraft.