Palantir loss widens on higher costs, direct-listing expenses

FILE PHOTO: A banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is hung at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N reported a bigger loss on Thursday in its first quarterly results since going public in September, hurt by a more than three-fold jump in research, marketing and other expenses.

Shares of the company, known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, were down about 7% in extended trading.

Palantir, co-founded in 2003 by billionaire Peter Thiel, analyzes large amounts of data for U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies, global banks and energy companies.

Its net loss widened to $853.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $139.9 million a year earlier.

The company said it recorded $769.5 million in costs and $8.4 million of stock-based compensation related to its direct listing.

Revenue rose 52% to $289.4 million.

(This story corrects paragraph 4 to say net loss widened from $139.9 million, not $137.9 million.)