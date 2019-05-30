World News
May 30, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump administration to go ahead with Bahrain economic conference: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will go ahead with its Bahrain conference in late June to lay out the economic part of its long-awaited Middle East peace plan, a U.S. official said on Thursday, despite the start of a new Israeli election campaign.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the political component of the plan dealing with the thorny issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be released the “when the timing is right.”

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tim Ahmann

