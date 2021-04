FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting with Palestinian factions over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 3, 2020. Alaa Badarneh/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday delayed planned elections, blaming Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow them to proceed in East Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“We have decided to postpone the election until the participation of our people in Jerusalem is guaranteed,” said Abbas in a speech on Palestinian TV.