Growing obsession: Palestinian stuffs pillows with 67 years of hair

TUBAS, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian mother Ezzeya Daraghmeh opens up a pillowcase and pulls out large clumps of her multi-colored hair that she has kept for nearly seven decades.

“I like my hair and I hate to throw it away. Even when Icomb my hair or wash it I keep the hair that falls off,” the 82-year-old told Reuters at her home in Tubas in the West Bank.

Daraghmeh started collecting her hair when she was 15, storing the different shades of black, brown, grey and white colored locks in a mattress before opting to use it to stuff three big pillows in her home.

She uses the hair pillows as decoration.

“God is great, all this hair came from a single head, myhead,” she said.