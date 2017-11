CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian factions have agreed to hold general elections by end-2018 after talks in Cairo spearheaded by rivals Hamas and Fatah, a joint statement by all the groups which took part said on Wednesday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks to speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

According to the statement, the factions deferred the choice of a final date for the elections to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the statement said.