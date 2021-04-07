Biden administration tells Congress it will restart Palestinian aid: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration told Congress on Wednesday it plans to restart aid to the Palestinians, including $150 million through the U.N. relief agency UNWRA, $75 million for economic support and $10 million for development assistance, a congressional source said.

The administration, in an emailed notice to congressional offices about an announcement to be made on Wednesday, also said Washington would resume security assistance to the Palestinians, the source told Reuters. President Joe Biden is moving to restore some U.S. aid cut off by his predecessor, Donald Trump.