(Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, driven by strong growth in its cloud security business.

FILE PHOTO - Mark McLaughlin, president and chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks speaks during an interview in New York, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Net loss narrowed to $46.7 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended April 30, from $60.9 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $567.1 million from $431.8 million.