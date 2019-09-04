Palo Alto beats revenue on strength of cloud security business

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand in its cloud security business.

Separately, the company said it will acquire Zingbox, an IoT security provider, for $75 million in cash.

Total revenue rose 22.4% to $805.8 million in the fourth quarter ended July 31. Analysts were expecting $802.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $20.8 million, or 22 cents per share, compared to a profit of $7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.