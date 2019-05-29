Palo Alto Networks forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast current-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, largely due to expenses related to its recent acquisitions and a hit from tariffs, sending its shares down 5%.

The company forecast adjusted fourth-quarter profit in the range of $1.41 per share to $1.42 per share, below analysts’ estimates of $1.54, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The outlook includes an about $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, hit from tariffs, the company said.

Palo Alto has doubled down on acquisitions, particularly in cloud security. The company said on Wednesday it would buy Israel-based cybersecurity firms Twistlock for $410 million in cash and PureSec for an undisclosed amount.

The company in March completed its acquisition of U.S.-Israeli information security firm Demisto Inc.

Palo Alto forecast current-quarter revenue of $795 million to $805 million, while analysts’ were expecting $797.4 million.

The disappointing forecast overshadowed a third-quarter revenue and profit beat.

Palo Alto’s services revenue, which includes revenue from contract-based subscriptions for its security offerings, surged 28% to $448.2 million in the quarter.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $20.2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the three months ended April 30, from $40.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.31 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.25.

Total revenue rose 28% to $726.6 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $704 million.