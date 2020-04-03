Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1.3% cut in first-half copper output

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese miner Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) said on Friday it plans to consign production of 295,000 tonnes of refined copper to its parent organisations’ smelters in the first half of the financial year, down 1.3% from a year earlier.

The country’s first half of the financial year falls between April and September.

PPC is 67.8% owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of JXTG Holdings Inc, and the remaining held by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.

Due to a restructuring announced by its parent companies in December, PPC’s holding of Saganoseki Smelter & Refinery in western Japan and Hitachi Refinery in eastern Japan was transferred to JX Nippon Mining as of April 1. PPC’s holding of Hibi Smelter and Tamano Smelter in western Japan was also transferred to Mitsui Mining.

PPC will continue to procure raw materials and sell the refined metals.

The latest production plan has not included any impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the miner said. “We have not seen any specific impact yet, but we will likely have an impact if the pandemic lasts for long.”

Following are the details of the company’s output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the second half, and actual production in the first half of the 2019-20 financial year which ended on March 31.