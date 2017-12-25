Pan Pacific sees copper prices to rise to $7,280/T in 2018, versus $6,100 in 2017

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan’s biggest copper smelter, said on Monday it expects copper prices to rise to $7,280 a tonne in 2018 and $7,720 a tonne in 2019, against $6,100/T in 2017, its executive said on Monday.

The company expects global consumption of refined copper to increase by 2 percent in 2018 from this year while supply is seen to climb only by 1.3 percent, Satoshi Arai, Pan Pacific’s executive officer, told a news conference.