FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss transport and logistics firm Panalpina is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Friday it had raised its bid for Panalpina on Feb. 6 to an all-cash offer at 180 francs per share.

DSV’s previous bid, published on Feb. 4, was at 170 francs and was made up of a mix of cash and DSV shares. This was rejected by Panalpina’s top shareholder.