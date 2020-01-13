Environment
January 13, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Panama Canal reduces slots for ships due to droughts

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Due to droughts, Panama will impose a “freshwater” charge on ships for use of water from a lake needed to maintain the Panama Canal’s levels, and will reduce the number of daily slot reservations, the waterway’s authority said on Monday.

Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez told a news conference that from Feb. 15, a fixed charge would be set at $10,000 for any vessel over 125 feet long, as well as a variable surcharge based on the level of Gatun Lake at time of transit.

Daily reservations would be reduced to 27 from 32, he added.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Dave Graham

