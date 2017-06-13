FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and Panama to cooperate on trade, investment, maritime affairs, tourism
June 13, 2017 / 3:19 AM / 2 months ago

China and Panama to cooperate on trade, investment, maritime affairs, tourism

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Panama will cooperate on trade, investment, maritime matters and tourism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, after the two countries established formal diplomatic ties.

China also welcomed Panama to participate in the Beijing-led "Belt and Road" initiative, a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying.

Panama's government said earlier it had broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan as it established formal relations with China.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Paul Tait

